Toronto fire crews dismantle Drake ice stunt amid crowd hazards

TORONTO — Toronto fire crews worked overnight to dismantle a large ice installation linked to rapper Drake after safety concerns arose from crowds attempting to break into the structure.The installation, composed of thousands of stacked ice blocks, had been set up as part of a promotional campaign for Drake’s upcoming album Iceman. The artist had shared the location online, suggesting the album’s release date was hidden within the structure.Large crowds gathered at the site, with some individuals attempting to access the interior using tools and open flames. Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop said Tuesday that emergency measures were initiated under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act due to hazardous activity.Fire crews began spraying the structure with warm water late Tuesday night after being called to assist police around 11:30 p.m. The effort continued into Wednesday morning, with parts of the installation gradually melting and water flooding nearby streets..Authorities said the use of flammable liquids and uncontrolled flames posed an immediate risk to public safety.The installation was reported to be approximately 16 blocks high at its peak. By Wednesday, it remained partially intact as crews continued efforts to bring it down safely.The album’s release date, May 15, was discovered Tuesday after a hidden folder was retrieved from within the ice. Drake later confirmed the date on social media.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city supported the decision to dismantle the installation, citing safety concerns. She also noted there are currently no plans to recover costs associated with police response or the removal operation.City officials are reviewing whether permits were required for the installation and assessing any associated costs.