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Toronto food bank use surges as 1 in 10 GTA residents seek help

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana Photo credit: Olivia chow X (https://twitter.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1819817002665484362)
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