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Toronto futurist firm admits 2017 prediction that robots would threaten 42% of Canadian jobs was wrong

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Robot, writing ChatGPT
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Cdnpoli
Robots
Sen. Judith Seidman
Centre for Innovating the Future
Abishur Prakash
International Federation of Robotics
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Western Standard
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