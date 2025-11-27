Toronto home sales reflect Ontario's plummeting market— Alberta home sales increase

Toronto condo sales in October were extremely low — and Alberta's major cities may serve as a stark contrast.The Old City of Toronto sold only 54 condos in October, and the entire GTA only sold a total of 248 condos that same month.The GTA has a population of over 7.1 million people in 2024, according to Statistics Canada.According to the new Atlas Group report for the GTA-based Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), the city's new home sales have also hit historic lows — 570 new home sales in total in October, down 29% from a year earlier.The report states the historic figures for new home sales in the GTA based on the previous 10-year average were 3,033 units — a very stark difference..In comparison, the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) reports the city of Calgary sold 412 condos and a combined total of 1,885 residential homes sold in October, with the city having a population of 1.7 million.According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE), the city of Edmonton, which has a total population of 1.2 million, sold a total of 2,061 homes.The Alberta government reports during the Q3 2025, which spans July to the end of September, home sales increased by 1.6%.However, compared to this time last year, home sales were down 6.7%According to the Wood Industry, during Ontario's Q3 2025, home sales decreased by 5% — despite having Canada's largest metropolitan area.