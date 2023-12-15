Toronto housekeeper cleans up with $68-million lotto win, keeps his cleaning job anyway

Toronto resident Noel Patricio won $68 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw, but said he’s going to keep working at his housekeeping job despite winning big. “I love the work I do and the people I work with and that’s what makes my two jobs so meaningful to me. I want to be the same Noel,” Patricio told Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG).Patricio took home the largest prize ever for the gold ball jackpot drawn September 27 after buying his ticket at a Hasty Market on Church St. in Toronto.He told OLG he won’t buy a new home either, but he may renovate the one he has. “I also want to take my sisters on a dream vacation to Italy and I will make more time for myself and work a little bit less, but still keep my job,” he said, adding he also wouldn’t mind taking in some professional sporting events. “I am a fan of professional tennis, so I’ll probably travel to see Rafael Nadal play live,” he told OLG. “And I would also like to get myself season tickets to the Toronto Raptors.”“I came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars,” he continued. “It’s unbelievable to think I am here as the Gold Ball Jackpot winner! I am ready to settle into my excitement and live an exciting life.”He said he casually checked his ticket while on break at work — and at first though the winnings were $68,000. He was so shocked to find the numbers match up he called his sister immediately to consult.“I checked my ticket on the OLG app and saw the Big Winner screen appear,” he said. “I thought I won $68,000 and called my sister to tell her what I won. She asked me to count the zeroes and I told her there were six of them.”“That’s when she corrected me and said, ‘That’s $68 million!’” Patricio exclaimed. “I was in shock, but I knew I still had work to do, so I snuck into the bathroom to keep checking the winning numbers with my sister still on the phone.”As the workday progressed, Patricio continued ducking into a private space to reaffirm it was really true, examining the ticket and its “Big Winner” revealing message.“All I could think was, is this a joke? Is this real? Will I wake up from this dream?” he said. “I finished my first job and checked my ticket several more times between my next shift — it was so unbelievable. Then I suddenly became so concerned (about) where to put this ticket to keep it safe!”Other than telling his family, Patricio kept the win quiet until he “had everything in place to accept the prize.” “I kept this news to myself and with my immediate family. When my colleagues would talk about the winning ticket sold in Toronto, I would stay quiet. It was too unbelievable to say, ‘It’s me!’”The winning number was 50755138-03.