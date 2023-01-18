Canadian currency cash money

The Ontario government is trying out a basic income program later this year and is asking the public for their ideas. 

Toronto financial coach Jim Chuong showed Ontarians earning $1 million per year can expect to spend close to half of it on taxes. 

“Welcome to Ontario, Canada,” said Chuong in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

At that point most are no longer salaried. The more you "earn" the less percentage you pay in taxes, in part because a smaller percentage of your expenditures are subject to various consumption and sin taxes and because you become compensated using various tax avoiding practices.

Those hit with the highest taxes (percentage) are the working poor. Hit hard on pay day and almost everything they buy is directly or indirectly heavily taxed.

In Canada if you pay net taxes you are not truly wealthy. I've heard more than one very wealthy person point that out. One shortly after he got the government to change export laws and kick in money for his company to expand. Which sounded fine to me as he handed me another drink in the cockpit of his much nicer than mine yacht.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Taxation is theft!

