Toronto financial coach Jim Chuong showed Ontarians earning $1 million per year can expect to spend close to half of it on taxes.
“Welcome to Ontario, Canada,” said Chuong in a tweet.
Chuong said if people’s gross income was $1 million, the federal tax will be $307,320 on that money, while the provincial tax would be $190,919. He added the Canada Pension Plan premiums total $3,500, and the Employment Insurance premiums would be $953.
The net pay turns out to be $497,308.
Optimind Chief Operating Officer Mike Hart said there's property tax and a 13% harmonized sales tax people spend with their net pay.
“So it's even lower,” said Hart.
Alpha40 Capital Principal Partner Ash Buckle agreed with Hart.
“And this isn’t the worst province,” said Buckle.
“No wonder Stamkos stayed in FLA.”
This revelation comes after the Canadian government confirmed in September CPP and EI premiums would increase on January 1, taking a small dent out of people’s paycheques.
To pay for increased benefits, CPP contributions will rise from 5.7% of earnings this year to 5.95%. For a person with the maximum amount of pensionable earnings, the contribution would rise by about $300 next year.
The EI hike will bring the figure to $1.63, higher than the $1.58 it is now, but lower than any point during the Conservatives’ last tenure in office.
Employers pay into the system at a rate of 1.4 times the rate employees do, which means they will pay $2.28 per $100 next year.
At that point most are no longer salaried. The more you "earn" the less percentage you pay in taxes, in part because a smaller percentage of your expenditures are subject to various consumption and sin taxes and because you become compensated using various tax avoiding practices.
Those hit with the highest taxes (percentage) are the working poor. Hit hard on pay day and almost everything they buy is directly or indirectly heavily taxed.
In Canada if you pay net taxes you are not truly wealthy. I've heard more than one very wealthy person point that out. One shortly after he got the government to change export laws and kick in money for his company to expand. Which sounded fine to me as he handed me another drink in the cockpit of his much nicer than mine yacht.
Taxation is theft!
