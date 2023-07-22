Toronto

Toronto will have one less Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming election, according to the final report of a federal commission.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, hundreds of people who signed petitions disagreed with the redistricting plans.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

guest356
guest356

If anywhere has more seats than it should it is QC and the East. But our constitution perpetuates the seat inequity with the rest of Canada. The current NDP Liberal Nihilism will eventually consume the East but it will need to really hurt before the populations move from their current levels of intransigence. By which time we may no longer have a country.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

The riding of Scarborough-Agincourt will become the new riding of Tent-City.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Have always believed the folks in Ontar-i-owe are not the brightest bulbs on the string . . . The Provincial Lieberals completely Hollowed Out Ontario Industry in the early 2000s costing over 1/2 million manufacturing jobs. Now Turdough has rewarded them for 8 years with Inflation, Taxation, Debt & Destruction . . . perhaps they all just want to live in Tents by City Hall . . . lol

kmb
kmb

Toronto has 25 ridings too many! The big cities vote NDP/Liberal because that is where all those who feed from the public trough live.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When Alberta seperates from this boondoggle, where are we going to have our capital city, it cannot be Edmonton or Calgary, they continue to not want to be part of Alberta. How is Red Deer for wokeness? Are they sufficiently sane enough to be the capital, we could always use Grande Prairie? We have to take a serious look at everything that is failed with Canada, and plan for better results for all citizens, not just the woke big cities.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Perhaps you could explain how you are going to get a + separation vote when over 1/2 the population in Alberta, Edmonton & Calgary, continually vote for the Insane Left?

