Toronto man charged in alleged luring of 15-year-old

TORONTO — Toronto police have charged a 23-year-old man in a child-luring and extortion case and released his image, saying they are concerned there may be more victims.The Internet Child Exploitation Unit said the investigation began in June and alleges Kayaan Jiwan, of Toronto, communicated with a 15-year-old through social media and phone chat applications, made inappropriate comments, and sent her explicit images. Police further allege he extorted her into sending explicit images of herself.Officers obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 3. Officers from 33 Division were investigating an unrelated incident on Sept. 7 near Leslie St. and Hwy. 401 when they located Jiwan and executed the warrant.He is charged with luring a person under 18 by telecommunication, luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, exposing his genitals to a person under 16, and extortion. He was scheduled to appear that morning at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre at 2201 Finch Ave. W.Police asked anyone with information to call 416-808-8500.