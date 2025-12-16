Toronto man charged with willful promotion of hatred after alleged antisemitic flyers

A Toronto man has been charged with willful promotion of hatred following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit into the alleged distribution of antisemitic flyers in the city’s west end.Toronto police say officers received a call on Jan. 2, 2025, reporting a suspected hate crime in the area of Bloor St. West and Lansdowne Ave. Investigators allege that a man was disseminating flyers promoting hatred against members of the Jewish community.The investigation was led by the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit, which consulted with the Ministry of the Attorney General. Police sought and obtained the Attorney General’s consent to lay a charge, a requirement under the Criminal Code for hate propaganda offences..On Tuesday, Oliver Couto, 62, of Toronto, was charged with willful promotion of hatred.Couto is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury Street on Feb. 3, at 2:00 p.m., in courtroom 201.Police have not released details about the specific content of the flyers, nor have they commented on whether additional charges may be considered. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident..Under Canadian law, willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are classified as hate propaganda offences. Unlike other criminal charges, they require prior approval from the Attorney General before charges can be laid, which can result in a delay between the alleged incident and the laying of charges.Toronto police noted that when suspected hate-motivated incidents are reported, investigations are led by the Hate Crime Unit. If an alleged offence such as assault or mischief is believed to be motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, investigators may consult with Crown prosecutors. Where a conviction is entered, hate motivation may be considered an aggravating factor at sentencing..Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-3500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at 222tips.com.The charge comes amid heightened attention to hate-motivated incidents in Toronto, with police repeatedly urging the public to report suspected offences so they can be investigated.Couto has not yet entered a plea. The allegations have not been tested in court.