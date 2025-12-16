News

Toronto man charged with willful promotion of hatred after alleged antisemitic flyers

Oliver Couto, 62, of Toronto
Oliver Couto, 62, of Toronto@Jaybirdsaid Instagram
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Court Of Justice
Hate Crime
Toronto Police Service
Antisemitism
Canada’s Jewish community
wilful promotion of hatred
antisemitic flyers
Toronto hate crime unit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news