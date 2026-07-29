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Toronto man faces 68 charges in online child exploitation case spanning multiple countries

Police say accused used fake personas on social media and gaming platforms to target minors
Toronto police have charged a man who used false personas to allegedly lure and exploit children
Toronto police have charged a man who used false personas to allegedly lure and exploit childrenToronto Police Service
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Western Standard
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