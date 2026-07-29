Toronto man faces 68 charges in online child exploitation case spanning multiple countries

TORONTO — Toronto police have laid 68 charges against a 57-year-old city man in connection with an online child exploitation and luring investigation that identified victims in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and several countries abroad.Metin Ugur was arrested April 16 after the Toronto Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue area. Officers seized electronic devices that a forensic review later determined contained child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Investigators say the accused also used false identities to communicate with and allegedly exploit children.The investigation began in March after police received a report that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a social media platform. Ugur was initially charged with accessing, possessing, making and making available child sexual abuse material, as well as luring a person under 18..Further investigation identified 13 additional victims, resulting in 61 more charges. Those include multiple counts of luring a person under 18, making available sexually explicit material to a person under 18, and additional counts of accessing, possessing and making child sexual abuse material.Police say Ugur allegedly used personas including a female identity named “Ava” and male identities named “Chase” and “Noah,” operating under usernames such as Hey_woolfie, Chase_woolf, Noah.scout and others. The accounts were active on platforms including Snapchat, Discord, Instagram, TikTok and Fortnite.Victims are believed to live in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, the United States, Australia, Scotland and England..“Internet Child Exploitation has no borders, and neither do our investigations,” said Detective Sergeant Alicia Murray of the Sex Crimes Unit – Internet Child Exploitation. “The investigation is ongoing, and we will go where the evidence leads, working with our local and international partners to identify potential victims. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-8500.