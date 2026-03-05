Toronto man steals flamingo from Las Vegas hotel, injures bird, gets arrested for animal abuse

An Ontario man has been arrested on charges of animal abuse after kidnapping, taking pictures with, and subsequently injuring a flamingo at a casino hotel in Las Vegas.Mitchell Fairbarn, 33, was caught on security camera footage entering the Flamingo Hotel and Casino at 5 a.m. and proceeded to break into the hotel's bird habitat.Fairbarn then grabbed a bird, named 'Peachy,' allegedly injuring other animals in the process, including "pinning down" another bird while trying to grab the flamingo.He then brought Peachy back up to his hotel room, where he proceeded to pose and take pictures with it.A statement from the owners of Flamingos Hotel references "our beloved birds, including Peachy, who was cruelly taken from the habitat.".Fairbarn allegedly told police that he had jumped into the bird enclosure after seeing a flamingo in distress, going on to say that he "popped" the bird's wing into place.Police said that Fairbarn said that "he knows that ‘popping’ the wing back into its place (is) a common practice for birds, such as ducks."Fairburn also reportedly told police he knows this because "he is a farm boy."However, local animal control contradicted this, saying that he had injured the flamingo and had "pulled the wing out of the bird’s body"; they also confirmed that Fairbarn had injured other animals in his attempt to get to Peachy.Inside his hotel room police found a "bloody feather" alongside other items.Fairbarn was arrested by Las Vegas police and later set his bail at $12,000, and he was ordered to stay away from the Las Vegas strip, surrender his passport, and have no animals in his possession.The previously mentioned statement from the hotel added that the hotel "will be pursuing charges against this individual to the fullest extent possible."Fairbarn reportedly paid his bond on Wednesday.