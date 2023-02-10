Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that he will resign just hours after the Toronto Star reported that he had an months-long affair with a staffer.
"During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family," Tory said during a press conference late Friday night.
"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part."
Tory said the relationship occurred during a period when him and his wife Barb were enduring "many lengthy months apart," during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The relationship ended by "mutual consent" earlier this year and the woman found employment outside of his office during the relationship, Tory said.
According to the Toronto Star article, the woman is 31-years-old and worked as an advisor in Tory's office.
Tory said he would take the time to "reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family." Tory added he will work with the city manager, city clerk and the deputy mayor to ensure an orderly transition int he coming days.
"While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe in my heart, it's best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships," he said.
Tory added that he does not want to say the office of the mayor "tarnished" by his error of judgement, "especially in light of some of the challenges that we face as a city."
While Tory said he is "not a naturally private person, notwithstanding some of the jobs that I've had over the years," he hoped Torontonians would respect the privacy of him and his family.
The Integrity Commissioner has also been made aware of the relationship and will review it, according to Tory.
Tory was first elected as mayor in 2014, and has since then had strong support from the city. On the Oct. 24, 2022 election Tory garnered 62% of the vote, handily beating non-profit founder Gil Peñalosa.
"I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as mayor. It has been the job of a lifetime," Tory said. "And while I've let them down, and my family down in this instance, I've nonetheless been deeply honored by the opportunity to serve the people of this wonderful city."
"I'm usually known for taking as many questions as you want to ask, but on this occasion I think all that my statements speak for itself," Tory said as he exited the podium.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
Good news for Toronto. Tory the WEF stooge mayor in charge of destroying the city. No one can say he didn't do a spectacular job for his masters. Next up, another WEF initiate to finish Toronto off.
What a crazy world we are living in.
A naked man parading his gear in a girls’ locker room pretending to be woman is perfectly acceptable but two normal adults engaging in the a consensual sexual relationship is grounds for losing your job.
So another liberal diddling the hired help.
Hey Toronto Given how woke your city is, we can give you Gondek, she would be a great fit! Love Calgary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.