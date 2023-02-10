John Tory resigns

Toronto Mayor John Tory announces his resignation on Feb. 10.

 Courtesy of Global News

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that he will resign just hours after the Toronto Star reported that he had an months-long affair with a staffer.

"During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family," Tory said during a press conference late Friday night.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

Western99
Western99

Good news for Toronto. Tory the WEF stooge mayor in charge of destroying the city. No one can say he didn't do a spectacular job for his masters. Next up, another WEF initiate to finish Toronto off.

Report Add Reply
Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

What a crazy world we are living in.

A naked man parading his gear in a girls’ locker room pretending to be woman is perfectly acceptable but two normal adults engaging in the a consensual sexual relationship is grounds for losing your job.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

So another liberal diddling the hired help.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

Hey Toronto Given how woke your city is, we can give you Gondek, she would be a great fit! Love Calgary

Report Add Reply

