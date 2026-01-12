Toronto police arrest protestors after they attacked police officers

TORONTO — Toronto police arrested nine people following clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters during a Canada First “Stop Mass Immigration Rally” at City Hall on Saturday, an event authorities say escalated into disorder.Police said officers were subjected to thrown objects, including eggs, used toilet paper, bags containing unknown substances believed to be urine or feces, and a smoke bomb. At least one officer was assaulted during the incident, according to police.The rally, which had been authorized, drew a counter-protest that police said repeatedly attempted to breach a security line separating the two groups. Officers moved to hold the line as tensions rose and confrontations intensified..In a statement, police condemned the behaviour, calling it unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of public safety and lawful protest. No serious injuries were reported.Organizers of the rally said they were exercising their right to assemble, while counter-protesters opposed the event’s message. Police did not immediately identify those arrested or specify the charges, saying further details would be released following ongoing investigation.The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of protest policing in Toronto, with authorities reiterating that demonstrations are permitted so long as they remain peaceful and within the law.