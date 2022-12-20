Toronto police

Schertzer is one of multiple high-ranking Toronto police officers being investigated for alleged misconduct.

 Courtesy Robert Krbavac/CBC

Toronto police are investigating after eight teen girls allegedly killed a 59-year-old man. 

Toronto police responded to a call for an assault in the York Street and University Avenue area on Sunday at about 12:17 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

murrius54
murrius54

I wonder how people who vote for leftists are enjoying their new progressive utopia?

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

I remember seeing at an ANTIFA riot against “white Nationalists” in 2017 in California, some dreadlock ANTIFA chic getting flat out punched in the face and dropped like a stone. She figured that she could attack some guy with impunity. Chivalry is gone when outdoors. These poorly raised idiots are violent and you’d be a fool not to make your first shot count when attacked. These girls are just violent, hating, leftist criminals in the making, weather they know it yet or not.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

As a parent myself, my first question is ...... Where were their parents? Were their no curfews for these kids? Didn't these kids have homework/essays to write?

Will the parents whine that they didn't know what their precious little darlings were up to?

Or maybe.....if we had a competent legal system, the parents would be required to face some legal responsibility.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If the circumstances show it's warranted the full extent of the law better be leveled at these girls and they should be offered all resources they require for rehabilitation back to being contributing citizens into society.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Toronto starting to look much more like Baltimore or Chicago it seems . . .

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Are the girls black or white?

Report Add Reply
kerkeo
kerkeo

How sad...these young girls have ruined life's. My question is what were these girls doing out on the streets at that time of the morning? I'm sure they won't see hard time for it, as I'm sure they all came from difficult backgrounds, that makes it okay for them to act the way the do!!! Sad state of affairs. What they did was commit an adult offence and should be treated as adults. Where are the parents!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.