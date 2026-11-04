Toronto police chief says no failure after Bridle Path suspect released from hospital

TORONTO — Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said there has been “no failure” in the Bridle Path home invasion investigation, after a man later named as a suspect was treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital and allowed to leave without being arrested.Daijohn Richards, 23, of Toronto, is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges that include discharging a firearm with intent to wound, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault. Police believe he was accidentally shot in the right shoulder by an accomplice during the Oct. 29 attack, after which he attended St. Joseph’s Health Centre. Richards was treated and discharged before investigators linked him to the Hyde Park Circle incident. The other two suspects have not been identified; all three are considered armed and dangerous.Demkiw said the officers at the hospital lacked evidence at the time to arrest Richards, and that initial reports from the scene gave no indication any of the assailants had been shot. “From my perspective, there has been no failure,” he said. “There has been nothing but exceptional police work.” He added that investigators followed the evidence as it became available and would have acted differently if grounds for arrest had existed.The decision to release a man later identified as a suspect has drawn public and media scrutiny. Broadcaster Ben Mulroney has publicly called for Demkiw’s resignation over the handling of the hospital visit. Mayor Olivia Chow has backed the chief, describing the attack as “brutal violence” and urging the force to apprehend the suspects while working with residents on prevention.Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Hold Up Squad or 33 Division.