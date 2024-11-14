Toronto police confirm all guns involved in mass shootout were smuggled from US

Toronto police on Thursday morning confirmed one of the 23 arrests laid after Monday’s gang shooting at a west end recording studio was a teen wanted for his involvement in a deadly attack.The 16-year-old boy was wanted by police for his involvement in a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke in April. The boy, whose identity is protected because he’s a juvenile, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Matthew Bergart on April 25.All of the guns fired Monday night — approximately 100 shots in total — were smuggled in from the US. A total of 16 firearms were seized at the scene. The gunfire spewed between two rival gang groups at Queen Street West and Sudbury Street, said police. Suspects opened fire while occupying stolen vehicles. No one was injured. Plainclothes officers were already in the area for an unrelated investigation when guns began firing, said Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue on Tuesday morning, per CTV. “This brazen act of violence escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two groups,” said Pogue.