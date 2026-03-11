Toronto police constable suspended with pay after sexual assault arrest

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) constable has been arrested by Peel Police on charges of assault, sexual assault, and mischief.Farhan Ali, 39, was arrested and charged with "three counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault and four counts of mischief" according to Peel Police.Police say the incidents occurred while Ali was out of uniform.Ali is reported to be a 14-year veteran of the TPS, and was a member of the police services' Muslim Liaison Unit, a unit meant to engage in community outreach with Toronto's Muslim community.He gained notoriety for his appearance on a 2025 TPS-produced podcast called Project Olive Branch, in which Ali and fellow member of the Muslim Liaison Unit, Haroon Siddiqui, discussed the ongoing anti-Israel rallies that were occurring in Toronto.On the podcast they talked about the criticism the rallies received and mentioned it as an example of "Islamaphobia."The podcast was deleted, and an apology was issued by TPS after "significant upset and concern in the Jewish community and beyond."After Ali's arrest Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer has said that he would be "suspended with pay as per the requirements of the Community Safety and Police Act of Ontario."He will not be deployed in active duty as a result of his suspension and is considered by the TPS to be innocent until proven guilty.