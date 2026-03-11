News

Toronto police constable suspended with pay after sexual assault arrest

Farhan Ali, a former member of the TPS Muslim Liaison Unit, has been arrested by Peel Police for sexual assault
TPS Constable Farhan Ali (left) on the now-delated 'Olive Branch' podcast
TPS Constable Farhan Ali (left) on the now-delated 'Olive Branch' podcastToronto Police Service
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto Police Service
Greater Toronto Area
Toronto Police
Peel Police
sexual assualt case Canada
police misconduct Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news