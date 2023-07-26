Bingo

Bingo

 Courtesy TPS

A beloved K9 officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) was shot and killed on Tuesday while searching for an armed suspect.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Brandon Smith and his K9, Bingo, of Police Dog Services (PDS), were in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area searching for a reported armed suspect.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Horrible that this happened, our condolences to the TO police / K9 Unit and his partner. I'd be crushed if he worked with me. God-speed to all except the wad that shot him, he can go to hell.

Mila
Mila

Love dogs. There is a reason why we have the saying, a dog is a man's best friend. They are very special. Sorry to hear about Bingo. My most heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Brandon Smith. He no doubt had a very special bond with Bingo and will feel this loss most keenly.

