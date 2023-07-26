A beloved K9 officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) was shot and killed on Tuesday while searching for an armed suspect.
On Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Brandon Smith and his K9, Bingo, of Police Dog Services (PDS), were in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area searching for a reported armed suspect.
It is alleged that police and the suspect had an interaction and Bingo was shot and killed.
The suspect was shot by police and transported to the hospital where he remains in custody.
"We are unable to provide further detail at this time," the TPS stated.
Bingo was a 2-year-old German Shepherd who joined Police Dog Services in July 2022, where he underwent an intense training course with Smith, and graduated in December 2022.
"Bingo, one of our K9s, was killed in the line of duty by gunfire tonight. Thank you for keeping our members safe and thank you for your service. My deepest condolences to his partner and to all of our @TPSK9 unit," TPS Chief Myron Demkiw said on social media.
Condolence messages flooded social media for Bingo's death as #RIPBingo trended on Twitter.
"Rest easy Bingo. Roll in the grass, sniff the trees, chase the squirrels, you've earned it," one person said on Twitter.
"These brave K9s are not just tools, but partners, friends, and family members. Their dedication and courage in the line of duty is a testament to the bond between officers and their canine companions," another person tweeted.
"Sending my heartfelt condolences to Bingo's partner, the entire @TPSK9 unit, and all who knew and loved him. May his bravery and service never be forgotten. #RIPBingo."
Horrible that this happened, our condolences to the TO police / K9 Unit and his partner. I'd be crushed if he worked with me. God-speed to all except the wad that shot him, he can go to hell.
Love dogs. There is a reason why we have the saying, a dog is a man's best friend. They are very special. Sorry to hear about Bingo. My most heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Brandon Smith. He no doubt had a very special bond with Bingo and will feel this loss most keenly.
