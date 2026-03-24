Toronto police launch counter-terrorism unit, increase armed patrols across city

The Toronto Police Service is moving to bolster security measures across the city with the creation of a new counter-terrorism unit and an increase in high-visibility armed patrols, citing a more complex and volatile threat environment.Police announced the formation of a dedicated Counter-Terrorism Security Unit aimed at improving how authorities identify, prevent and respond to threats linked to terrorism and violent extremism. The unit will take an intelligence-led approach and work closely with partners including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, along with international agencies.Officials say the move comes amid heightened tensions and follows recent firearm discharges targeting synagogues and the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, as well as a broader rise in hate-motivated incidents globally. While police stressed the changes are not tied to a single imminent threat, they point to growing concerns around online radicalization and extremism influencing local risks.In tandem with the new unit, police are rolling out “Task Force Guardian,” which will see uniformed officers deployed to key locations including critical infrastructure, tourist areas and places of worship. .Officers will be visibly equipped with patrol rifles and other long guns as part of what police describe as a deterrence strategy.Authorities say the increased presence is intended to both discourage potential acts of violence and ensure rapid response capability if incidents occur. The initiative is being positioned as a proactive step to protect public safety while allowing residents to move freely throughout the city.The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams welcomed the move, pointing to the importance of coordination between federal, provincial and municipal agencies in responding to evolving threats.Police say the measures reflect global best practices and are part of a broader effort to address emerging risks while maintaining public confidence in safety across Canada’s largest city.