Two Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were arrested and charged by the force for an alleged liquor theft.
Two officers arrested a person April 12 on several outstanding warrants, according to a Tuesday press release. The release said during the arrest, two bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered from the person.
The suspect and stolen items were taken to 51 Division. It is alleged the officers were later seen taking the items to their personal vehicles at 51 Division.
The release went on to say search warrants were later executed by TPS, and the allegedly stolen property was recovered from one officer’s residence and the other’s personal vehicle.
TPS Const. Brian James, 55, and Const. Thomas Victor, 27, from 51 Division were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and breach of trust on Tuesday.
James and Victor are scheduled to appear in court June 12 at the Ontario Court of Justice.
The release concluded by saying James has 27 years of service, and Victor has five years. They were suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
