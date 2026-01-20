Toronto police refuse participation in Ottawa’s gun grab

TORONTO — Toronto Police Service has declined to participate in the federal government’s gun grab program, according to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.The decision comes as the Liberal government prepares alternative methods to collect prohibited firearms in Ontario, including the use of so-called mobile collection units. These units would be staffed by off-duty Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers or local police officers, the minister said.The federal gun grab program is intended to compensate owners of firearms prohibited under recent gun control legislation. Ottawa has previously sought cooperation from municipal and provincial police services to assist with collection and enforcement.Several provinces have also indicated they will not participate in administering the federal gun buyback program through their provincial or municipal police services, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The federal government has said it is developing alternative collection methods in jurisdictions where local participation is not forthcoming..Toronto police have not publicly detailed the reasons for their refusal, but police services across the country have raised concerns in the past about resource constraints and the use of local officers for federal initiatives.The Public Safety Department has said participation by police services is voluntary and that alternative arrangements are being developed to ensure the program proceeds as planned.The federal government has not provided a timeline for when mobile collection units will begin operating in Ontario.