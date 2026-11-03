Toronto police respond at Newtonbrook Secondary School after firearm threat

TORONTO — Toronto police officers responded to Newtonbrook Secondary School in North York on Tuesday after social media posts claimed a suspect tried to enter the building with a firearm and was arrested.Videos shared online show several officers outside the school at 155 Hilda Avenue in North York escorting a young man in a white t-shirt from the entrance area toward a marked police vehicle. The school name is visible on the building exterior in the footage. No firearm is clearly visible in the available clips.The original post, shared by an account called NotLeighStewy, stated: “Just now: Arrest made at Newtonbrook Secondary School in Toronto. Suspect tried to enter the school with a firearm.” The claim spread quickly on X, drawing hundreds of shares and comments focused on school safety.As of early afternoon, Toronto police and the Toronto District School Board had not issued a public statement confirming a firearm, an attempted entry, charges, or any injuries. The reports come one day after a separate gun-related incident at the University of Toronto Mississauga. Peel Regional Police located a 19-year-old man at a campus residence after a Brampton assault call; he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were on scene.The two incidents in consecutive days have renewed attention on public safety at post-secondary and high-school campuses across the Greater Toronto Area.