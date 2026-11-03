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Toronto police respond at Newtonbrook Secondary School after firearm threat

Toronto officers escort young man from North York high school as claims of attempted entry with a gun circulate online.
A young man is led away from the high school in handcuffs
A young man is led away from the high school in handcuffs@NotLeighStewy on X
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Ontario
Toronto
Public Safety
Firearm
Gun Violence
School Shooting