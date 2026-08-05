Toronto police seek man wanted in psychic, fortune teller fraud scam

TORONTO — Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a 29-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a fraud investigation involving an elaborate psychic and fortune teller scam.

Gangadhar Babu is alleged to have adopted the persona of a psychic, fortune teller and spiritual healer known as “Babu” between April 2024 and September 2025. Police say he operated a business called “Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer.”

According to investigators from 32 Division, the accused exploited the victim’s belief in the supernatural to gain their trust. He is alleged to have used elaborate rituals and frightening claims to convince the victim that they and their loved ones would suffer death or serious harm unless they continued providing money for spiritual protection.

The man then manipulated the victim into handing over funds while following his instructions.