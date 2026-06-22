Toronto police seek suspect after child sexually assaulted at Scarborough grocery store

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a child was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a grocery store in Scarborough on Sunday evening.Officers from 55 Division responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a child near Victoria Park Ave. and St. Clair Aven. East at approximately 7 p.m.According to police, the child was at a grocery store with their parents when an unknown man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.The suspect then fled the area and was pursued by a civilian, police said.Investigators describe the suspect as a 30-year-old man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark-coloured Adidas shorts and pink Crocs.Toronto police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at 222tips.com.The investigation remains ongoing.