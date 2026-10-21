Toronto police seize loaded handgun and drugs in west-end traffic stop

TORONTO — Toronto Police Service officers seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and illicit drugs during a traffic stop in the city’s west end on Monday afternoon.Members of 12 Division stopped a vehicle near Weston Rd. and Humber Blvd. at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to a news release issued Wednesday. During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle under the Cannabis Control Act.Police say they located and seized a loaded .40 calibre handgun, 13 rounds of ammunition, a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and cannabis, and a quantity of Canadian currency. An image of the seized firearm was released with the statement.Meishon Hidalgo-Diaz, 24, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupy motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, possession of a prohibited device, weapons dangerous to the public peace, drive vehicle with cannabis readily available, two counts related to possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance (including possession of proceeds of crime under), drive motor vehicle fail to display two plates, and driving while under suspension.The seizure is the latest in a series of illegal firearms and drug recoveries by Toronto officers this month. Police have previously reported seizing 14 illegal firearms in a single week earlier in October as part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence in the city.