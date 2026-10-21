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Toronto police seize loaded handgun and drugs in west-end traffic stop

A 24-year-old Toronto man faces a dozen charges after officers found a loaded .40 calibre handgun, ammunition, fentanyl and other drugs during a Monday stop.
The firearm that was seized
The firearm that was seizedToronto Police
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