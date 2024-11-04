Toronto police sergeant suspended for joining Khalistani mob attack on Hindu temple

The Peel Regional Police has suspended Sgt. Harinder Sohi for attending a violent Khalistan protest that attacked a Hindu temple in Brampton, ON. An investigation into Sohi’s attendance is pending. .Video footage circulating on social media shows Khalistani protestors punching and using flagpoles as weapons against Hindu worshippers in the Toronto suburb..Sunday’s attack was condemned on social media by all three major party leaders Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh — however none of them mentioned the attacks were Khalistani. .Former Toronto police officer Donald Best called out the police sergeant for appearing in footage from the attack on Brampton Hindu Sabha Temple and bombarded his former colleagues for answers.“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration,” acknowledged the Peel police in an emailed statement.“This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act.”“We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete."Sohi in video footage can be seen joining in when a protest leader shouts, "Who's the terrorist?""Indian Government,” jeers the crowd..The clash between Khalistanis and Indians comes after Trudeau accused the Government of India of conducting organized crime on Canadian soil.A total of three people in connection to the attack face criminal charges, said Peel police."Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated," wrote police in a statement. the police said in a statement, per CTV..Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he “strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.”“Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats," wrote Modi on social media.Trudeau on Thanksgiving Monday ousted six Indian diplomats, a move abruptly retaliated against with six Canadian diplomats expelled from India."Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," said Modi.