Toronto police to hold press conference on spate of shootings

TORONTO — Toronto police are expected to provide details Tuesday about arrests made in connection with a series of shooting investigations across the city, including a shooting at the U.S. Consulate earlier this year.The update comes less than a week after Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot while officers were executing search warrants at a North York apartment building as part of the ongoing investigation.Police have previously confirmed that the warrants were linked to several shootings under investigation, including an incident at the U.S. Consulate on March 10.Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Chief Supt. Joe Matthews, who oversees detective operations, are scheduled to speak at a news conference at police headquarters beginning at 11 a.m.Authorities have not yet released details about the number of arrests made, the identities of those arrested or any charges that may have been laid.The investigation gained heightened attention following Pinizzotto’s death. The veteran officer was shot during the execution of search warrants connected to the case and later died from his injuries.Police have said the operation was part of efforts to identify and apprehend suspects involved in multiple shootings that occurred in Toronto over recent months.