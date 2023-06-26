A few marchers in the Toronto Pride Parade engaged in indecent exposure by strutting around nude while children watched them.
“Ya,” said a spectator in a Sunday video.
The video starts off with four naked men walking by, looking around at the crowd. One man motions his sign saying “Life is short: Play naked. Be bare, be proud,” before lifting it up.
Another man moves his sign saying “TNTMEN: Totally Naked Toronto Men. Good things happen when you are naked.” Four more men follow along the initial group.
One of these men lifts his arms up and down. Another one waves around a sign saying “Proudly celebrating my diversity! Is getting naked therapeutic?”
Wrongspeak Publishing opinion editor Rebecca Velo said if it is legal for people to expose their genitals because of Pride events, “how will we differentiate between sexual harassment and ‘pride?’”
“In other words, when is it inappropriate now to expose your genitalia?” said Velo.
If it’s legal to expose your genitalia because that’s now “pride” how will we differentiate between sexual harassment & “pride”?in other words, when is it inappropriate now to expose your genitalia?— Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) June 26, 2023
Twitter user Ashley Steen called this behaviour unacceptable.
“How come they aren’t charged with indecent exposure?” said Steen.
How come they aren’t charged with indecent exposure?— Ashley (@ashley_steen) June 26, 2023
Channel 4 sparked fury in April following the launch of a new television show about nudity.
Naked Education sees children as young as 14 exposed to strangers’ naked bodies and learn about the differences between them.
Channel 4 said Naked Education is “all about body positivity where three presenters go on a mission normalize all body types, champion our differences and breakdown stereotypes.”
'Being naked is not a bad thing at all.'Normalising all bodies, a groundbreaking new series, Naked Education starts Tuesday at 8pm. Stream free on All 4. @AnnaRichardso @dralexgoerge1 @yinkabokinni pic.twitter.com/BS0LXpfAra— Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 2, 2023
The Toronto Police Service could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
(11) comments
Hmmm. Let's arrest preachers for worship services during Covid (which is protected in common law) and let these groomers do whatever they want. Got it. This country under Trudeau is sick, very sick.
All condoned by the little Eunuch in Ottawa and his bearded paramour. The whole "pride" movement is about the destruction of the family. Read Marx's manifesto. Destroy the family you destroy the social fabric of the society and consequently the country. That is the plan. As for parents taking their children to such filth? Sudden destruction is imminent on the nations. We have become just like Sodom. We are going to die like Sodom.
I am not aware of such a full on onslaught and disgusting public display of perversion occurring anywhere else in the world. And the Toronto police did nothing to stop it.
Canadians across this nation should be alarmed and outraged.
God is, and He's going to send nuclear fire down upon these cities.
So, let me try to get this straight (pun intended). We throw protestors in jail without bail yet indecent exposure in front of children is okay with our police. We are basically sacrificing our children and their innocence in fear of being called out.
🤢 🤮 ! Throw them all in prison!!
I hate adults exposing themselves to children making me a criminal guilty of a hate crime. Can it get any worse.
What does exposing your genitalia have to do with being homosexual? And why do this in front of children? Where is the "pride" in this? This is nothing to be proud of.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Exactly
My question exactly. What is the relevance to the Pride Parade? Zero , absolutely none. Just an excuse to walk around nude and try to make a point. Whatever the point is. But why aren’t police arresting them for public nudity?
