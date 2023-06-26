Naked people

Naked people march in the Toronto Pride Parade.

 Courtesy the Post Millennial/Twitter

A few marchers in the Toronto Pride Parade engaged in indecent exposure by strutting around nude while children watched them. 

“Ya,” said a spectator in a Sunday video. 

Tags

(11) comments

bmatkin
bmatkin

Hmmm. Let's arrest preachers for worship services during Covid (which is protected in common law) and let these groomers do whatever they want. Got it. This country under Trudeau is sick, very sick.

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

All condoned by the little Eunuch in Ottawa and his bearded paramour. The whole "pride" movement is about the destruction of the family. Read Marx's manifesto. Destroy the family you destroy the social fabric of the society and consequently the country. That is the plan. As for parents taking their children to such filth? Sudden destruction is imminent on the nations. We have become just like Sodom. We are going to die like Sodom.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

I am not aware of such a full on onslaught and disgusting public display of perversion occurring anywhere else in the world. And the Toronto police did nothing to stop it.

Canadians across this nation should be alarmed and outraged.

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

God is, and He's going to send nuclear fire down upon these cities.

Report Add Reply
Chris49
Chris49

So, let me try to get this straight (pun intended). We throw protestors in jail without bail yet indecent exposure in front of children is okay with our police. We are basically sacrificing our children and their innocence in fear of being called out.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

🤢 🤮 ! Throw them all in prison!!

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

I hate adults exposing themselves to children making me a criminal guilty of a hate crime. Can it get any worse.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

What does exposing your genitalia have to do with being homosexual? And why do this in front of children? Where is the "pride" in this? This is nothing to be proud of.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest413
guest413

Exactly

Report Add Reply
guest1223
guest1223

My question exactly. What is the relevance to the Pride Parade? Zero , absolutely none. Just an excuse to walk around nude and try to make a point. Whatever the point is. But why aren’t police arresting them for public nudity?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.