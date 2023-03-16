A scarf worn by Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has been put in a glass box at Toronto City Hall to honour her.
“A scarf that Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa wore at city hall during the earliest days of the pandemic is now on display in the building’s rotunda,” said Toronto Star city hall reporter Ben Spurr in a Thursday tweet.
The banner going with the display said de Villa’s transparency, decisiveness, and advocacy earned her the nickname the People’s Doctor.
“At every briefing, Dr. de Villa wore a scarf, which quickly became her signature accessory,” said the banner.
“It was at Toronto City Hall at March 19, 2020 that de Villa wore this pleasant scarf with brown stripes and green zigzags.”
The banner started off by saying Canada was introduced to its medical officers of health when they became the public faces of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half of those leaders were women.
De Villa receives scarves as tokens of appreciation and encouragement from Torontonians and offers them as symbols of warmth, protection, and reciprocity. During a time when in-person gatherings were impossible, these scarves were meant to build relationships.
The banner concluded by saying de Villa and other women doctors in Canada are “inspiring the next generation of doctors, one scarf at a time.”
Rebel News editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid said her religion encases the body parts of saints in altars.
“This is what theirs does with its relics,” said Gunn Reid.
Acceptable Views founder Alex Brown said in a courageous city not opposed to developments, this “gets (deservedly) vandalized to all hell.”
“But it’s Toronto, so the wrong people will pretend it’s kind of quaint to celebrate dystopian measures that aged like supermarket guacamole at a cocktail party,” said Brown.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
