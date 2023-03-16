Scarf display

A scarf that Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa wore at city hall during the earliest days of the pandemic is now on display in the building’s rotunda.

A scarf worn by Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has been put in a glass box at Toronto City Hall to honour her. 

“A scarf that Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa wore at city hall during the earliest days of the pandemic is now on display in the building’s rotunda,” said Toronto Star city hall reporter Ben Spurr in a Thursday tweet. 

