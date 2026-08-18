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Toronto Public Health probes Legionnaires’ disease cluster near downtown

Six cases confirmed in Bathurst-Dupont area; possible link to long-term care home under review
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. Western Standard
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