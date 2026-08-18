Toronto Public Health probes Legionnaires’ disease cluster near downtown

TORONTO — Toronto Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases centred on a one-kilometre radius around the intersection of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street.Six confirmed cases have been identified among people who live, work or visited the area. The individuals developed symptoms between July 2 and July 26. Officials say the disease does not spread from person to person and the risk to the general public remains low.Public health teams are conducting on-site inspections and environmental sampling of possible sources of Legionella bacteria, which thrive in water systems such as cooling towers, hot tubs, sprinklers, humidifiers and decorative fountains. Precautionary control measures have been put in place. No source has been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.Toronto Public Health is also examining whether the cluster is linked to a recent outbreak at Castleview Wychwood Towers, a nearby long-term care home where five cases were confirmed. The most recent resident there developed symptoms on July 19.Local hospitals and health partners have been notified to watch for additional cases.