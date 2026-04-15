Toronto ranks white neighbourhoods lower for tree planting priority

TORONTO — Toronto ranks neighbourhoods with higher proportions of white residents as lower priority for tree planting under a city-backed scoring system that incorporates demographic data into urban forestry decisions.The City of Toronto uses a tool called the Tree Equity Score Analyzer to guide where new trees should be planted. The system evaluates neighbourhoods based on a combination of environmental, health and socio-economic indicators, including income levels, heat exposure and demographic composition.As part of its methodology, the tool includes the proportion of residents identified as visible minorities or indigenous as one of several variables used to determine priority. Areas with higher concentrations of these populations, along with other risk factors, may receive higher priority for tree planting efforts.The scoring system produces a rating from zero to 100, with lower scores indicating a greater need for additional tree canopy. These scores are calculated by combining the gap between current and target tree coverage with a broader “priority index” that reflects seven factors, including race, income, health conditions and exposure to urban heat.City materials state that the approach is intended to identify communities that may be disproportionately affected by environmental hazards such as extreme heat and pollution, and to direct resources accordingly. The tool can be used to assess needs at both the neighbourhood and property level, allowing planners to model where tree planting could have the greatest impact.The Toronto-specific version of the analyzer was launched in February 2024 and developed in partnership with American Forests and a range of local stakeholders, including municipal agencies, environmental organizations and community groups. Supplementary local data, such as neighbourhood and watershed boundaries, were incorporated to reflect local priorities in decision-making.The City of Toronto has not indicated that individual residents are evaluated or denied services based on personal characteristics. The scoring framework is applied at a broader geographic level to guide long-term planning and investment.Officials say expanding tree canopy remains a key part of Toronto’s climate strategy, with goals that include reducing urban heat, improving air quality and increasing access to green space across the city.