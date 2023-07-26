The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is asking parents of its students if they have any ideas on how to create a more equitable education system.
“We want to hear from you!” said the TDSB in a tweet.
“Join our Equity Policy Community Advisory Committee (EPCAC).”
📣 Are you a parent/guardian/caregiver of a student at the #TDSB? Do you have ideas on how to create a more equitable education system? We want to hear from you! Join our Equity Policy Community Advisory Committee: https://t.co/aZUhnWEVdT pic.twitter.com/zte9QbzEkO— Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) July 19, 2023
The TDSB linked to a statement, which started off with it saying EPCAC provides advice on matters concerning the implementation of an equity policy.
It said it will “identify issues of broad community interest regarding equity in education, for the consideration of the TDSB and staff.”
“The EPCAC is comprised of representatives of recognized equity-seeking groups across Toronto with an interest in public education, representatives from recognized Community Liaison Groups, parent members, designated TDSB staff, and trustees appointed by the Board,” it said.
Membership criteria includes being a parent or guardian of a current student enrolled in the TDSB and from marginalized communities or community representatives from various "equity advocacy groups" reflecting its equity policy and promoting as part of their core mission anti-oppression and social justice.
Each member of EPCAC is expected to serve for two years, and terms can be renewed.
Meetings are often held on the fourth Monday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The time commitment is at least two hours per month.
Former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl said people “don’t want equity, we want equality.”
“People should be selected for jobs, bursaries, specialized programs, and other opportunities in a colour-blind manner, so that everyone gets an equal shot regardless of skin colour,” said Pfahl.
Here is some feedback for you @tdsb: we don’t want equity, we want equality.People should be selected for jobs, bursaries, specialized programs, and other opportunities in a colour-blind manner, so that everyone gets an equal shot regardless of skin colour. https://t.co/8tWiqzPHM2— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) July 25, 2023
Woke Watch Canada acknowledged the TDSB asked a question but turned off its replies.
“SMH,” said Woke Watch Canada.
Asks a question but replies are off. SMH... https://t.co/o85NZf9sYd— Woke Watch Canada (@WokeWatchCDN) July 25, 2023
Former TDSB principal Richard Bilkszto killed himself on July 13 because of the mental anguish he was suffering from after being harassed in a diversity, inclusion, and equity training.
“He was 60 years old,” said Libertas Law lawyer Lisa Bildy.
“He leaves his distraught mother, brother, nephews, niece, and many dear family and friends whose lives he touched over the years.”
With his family's permission, I am very saddened to release this statement about the passing of my client, Richard Bilkszto. pic.twitter.com/mNzMAxkp5V— Lisa Bildy (@LDBildy) July 20, 2023
