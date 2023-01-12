The Toronto Star has made several corrections to an opinion piece on Dr. Matt Strauss, which the retiring medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk called a "hit piece."
"My thanks to [Public Editor] Donovan Vincent at the Toronto Star. He was thoughtful and efficient in responding to my complaints regarding Bruce Arthur's hit piece on me," Strauss said on Twitter on Thursday. "I am pleased to see the article was significantly reworked and these corrections published."
The original article, written by columnist Bruce Arthur, was critical of Strauss' time as Haldimand-Norfolk's interim medical officer of health. It claimed Strauss compared mask and vaccine mandates to the MeToo movement, claimed he wouldn't "miss public health," compared missing prom to a "living death," and said that "only randomized control trials are sufficient evidence for pandemic policy."
After the article was published, Strauss took to Twitter to claim those statements were false. "I wish the Toronto Star would acknowledge its mistakes, rather than double down by misrepresenting the facts of the matter and my views," he said.
On Thursday, the article's original headline, 'Dr. Matt Strauss won’t miss public health — and vice versa,' was changed to 'Dr. Matt Strauss: wrong man, wrong crisis?' The article also contains a correction that Strauss did not compare vaccine mandates to the MeToo movement, and a clarification that Strauss didn't say that only randomized control trials are sufficient evidence for pandemic policy.
On Twitter, Arthur admitted he made a "mistake" by saying Strauss compared mask mandates to the MeToo movement. Arthur also clarified Strauss' stance on randomized controlled trials, saying "he merely likes using them as an impossibly high evidentiary standard in his arguments against pandemic policy, but doesn't insist on them for everything.
"Both those are my fault: I was imprecise," Arthur said.
"I also wrote he believes vaccines were the only justified intervention," Arthur said. "Strauss disagreed, citing support for Pavloxid and monoclonal antibodies. I consider those treatments; we don't call supplementary O2 an intervention. But we clarified that, because he asked."
All right, time to fix some stuff. Update: we *did* make a correction to that piece on @strauss_matt. He only compared vaccine mandates to MeToo and therefore sexual assault or rape, not mask mandates. That's my mistake.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
An apology or simply stating couple small errors however overall still correct?
The difficulty is that the political perspective of TORSTAR (Toronto Star, portion of Canadian Press, Black Press et al) will not alter and op-ed pieces masquerading as news articles (journalism would be an inappropriate term) will still be the norm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.