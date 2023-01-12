Matt and Bruce

Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur (left) and medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk Matt Strauss 

The Toronto Star has made several corrections to an opinion piece on Dr. Matt Strauss, which the retiring medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk called a "hit piece."

"My thanks to [Public Editor] Donovan Vincent at the Toronto Star. He was thoughtful and efficient in responding to my complaints regarding Bruce Arthur's hit piece on me," Strauss said on Twitter on Thursday. "I am pleased to see the article was significantly reworked and these corrections published."

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

An apology or simply stating couple small errors however overall still correct?

The difficulty is that the political perspective of TORSTAR (Toronto Star, portion of Canadian Press, Black Press et al) will not alter and op-ed pieces masquerading as news articles (journalism would be an inappropriate term) will still be the norm.

Report Add Reply

