Toronto taxpayers billed $330K by FIFA for office expenses ahead of 2026 World Cup

Toronto taxpayers were billed more than $330,000 by FIFA for just five months of office expenses, according to freedom of information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).The records show FIFA charged the City of Toronto at least $334,803 between December 2023 and April 2024 as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.“With the billions of dollars FIFA rakes in selling World Cup tickets, why should Toronto taxpayers foot the bill for their office expenses?” said Noah Jarvis, CTF Ontario director. “Toronto politicians and bureaucrats need to learn how to say ‘no’ to FIFA bigwigs and start saving taxpayer money.”Under Toronto’s hosting agreement with FIFA, city officials agreed to cover office expenses incurred by the soccer governing body in the lead-up to the tournament.According to the records, taxpayers were billed $250,932 to rent office space at the Toronto Carpet Factory over the five-month period, averaging $50,186 per month.FIFA also billed taxpayers for 28 height-adjustable workstation desks at a total cost of $41,038, or $1,465 per desk.Another $33,897 was charged for 60 office chairs, averaging $565 each.The records further show the City of Toronto billed itself an additional $8,937 for a “project management fee,” although no itemized breakdown or explanation was included with the invoice..The CTF said it requested records covering FIFA office expenses through February 2026, but the city only provided records up to April 2024.“Taxpayers should never pay $1,465 for desks for soccer executives when families are struggling to put food on the table,” said Jarvis. “City hall bureaucrats shouldn’t be spending time helping FIFA decorate its temporary office space with expensive office furniture.“City hall needs to rip up FIFA’s blank cheque and start saving taxpayer money.”