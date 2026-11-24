TORONTO — The City of Toronto is set to receive a one-time provincial payment of $29.19 million to help cover crossing-guard costs that were previously funded by automated speed-camera fines.A letter from the Ministry of Transportation, obtained by CBC News, says the additional funding was approved because of Toronto’s “unique road safety needs.” The money has not yet arrived at city hall and is described as a one-time top-up.Premier Doug Ford’s government banned municipal speed cameras across Ontario in November 2025, calling the programs a cash grab. .Ford to spend $210M on speed camera alternatives after legislating removal.Toronto had 150 cameras and collected $30.4 million in fines between January and August 2025. Mayor Olivia Chow said that revenue covered 911 crossing guards (roughly $31 million) and 18 traffic-safety officers.The province created a $210-million Road Safety Initiatives Fund to support other traffic-calming measures. Toronto previously received $10.6 million from the fund’s first round and another $5.3 million that can also be used for crossing guards. The new $29.19 million brings the total provincial support earmarked for the city’s crossing-guard program to about $34.5 million.Chow has said Toronto streets are “significantly” more dangerous since the cameras were removed and has cited increases in speeding and fatalities. Ford has dismissed the city’s data as “hogwash” and maintains the cameras did not effectively slow drivers.