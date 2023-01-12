Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) engaged in racial segregation by organizing a talk about recovering from sexual assault trauma involving colouring books restricted to black students, says a commentator.
“This whole cult seems oriented toward lowering the emotional maturity/resiliency of the target audience to somewhere between three and 10 years of age,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Wednesday tweet.
why do these racially segregated events at Canadian universities often involve *colouring books*? This whole cult seems oriented toward lowering the emotional maturity/resiliency of the target audience to somewhere between three and ten years of agehttps://t.co/2It3XQkzfQpic.twitter.com/SKepeY5U4W
Kay linked to a statement from TMU, saying people can show themselves some love by joining Consent Comes First, the Centre for Women and Trans People, Tri-Mentoring Program (TMP), and the BIPOC Students’ Collective for a conversation about black survivorship and healing. It said this event will celebrate the release of the We Heal Together Colouring Book and the We are Spectacular Nebulas in the Healing Journal.
Black student leaders Cassandra Fullwood, Dee Marksman-Phillpotts, Rianna Jones, and Trevohn Baker will run the conversation about healing in the black community. The event will take place at Oakham House from 2 to 3 p.m. on February 15.
Kay said segregation “has now been conceived as a gateway to some new form of cosmic enlightenment.”
He went on to say he wonders how many of these cultists are former devout Christians. He asked if Genesis has “some lurid subplot involving Noah's family, which holy rollers cite as justifying segregation.”
“Old school Mormons and wokeists should get together,” he said.
“They all endorse the same batshit racism.”
TMU decided to separate students based on race by creating an area designated for black students on December 1.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Only racists believe the solution to racism is more racism.
