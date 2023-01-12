Toronto Metropolitan University

The former Ryerson University has a new name: Toronto Metropolitan University.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) engaged in racial segregation by organizing a talk about recovering from sexual assault trauma involving colouring books restricted to black students, says a commentator.

“This whole cult seems oriented toward lowering the emotional maturity/resiliency of the target audience to somewhere between three and 10 years of age,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Wednesday tweet. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Only racists believe the solution to racism is more racism.

