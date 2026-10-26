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Toronto voters decide tight mayoral race between Chow and Bradford Monday

Polls close at 8 p.m. as race sits in statistical dead heat.
Polls describe the contest as too close to call
Polls describe the contest as too close to callIllustration
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Mayor
Election
Toronto
Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
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