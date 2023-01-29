Toronto resident Nic said she intends to leave the city because she cannot stand what it has become.
“This is not a life that I want to live,” said Nic in a video.
“This is not a life that I want to raise my kids in.”
Nic said leaving her house is “f*cking terrifying now because people are getting assaulted on the street, on the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission).” She said she is done.
The Toronto resident went on to say the violent crimes make the city “just not worth it.” She added gas, groceries, and rent are expensive.
“There’s really no life here,” she said.
Former Toronto police officer and mayoral candidate Black Acton said it was sad Nic felt this way.
“Who do we blame?” said Acton.
“I know, do you?”
It’s sad the citizens of Toronto feel this way ? Who do we blame ? I know, do you ? Check out Nic's video! #TikTok https://t.co/dI94xMU5WT— BlakeActon running for Mayor of Toronto in 2026 (@BlakeJActon) January 28, 2023
Acton said on December 14 the misguided approach from Toronto Mayor John Tory, city council, and TTC officials is responsible for the uptick in crime.
“There needs to be more police and security presence on the TTC,” said Acton.
“We need more law enforcement in schools, which they've already denounced and said, ‘No, they don't want that.’”
This video comes after the Alberta government revved up its Alberta Is Calling campaign in September to attract talented professionals from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.
The Alberta Is Calling campaign attempts to entice people to move to the province by highlighting the many lifestyle, career, and affordability advantages it has to offer. Some of these advantages include higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign first launched in August in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
