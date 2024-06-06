Toronto Zoo announce year-round free pass for indigenous people

The Toronto Zoo is offering year-round free admission for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. The news comes after Parks Canada this spring launched "free admission for newcomers to Canada and new Canadian citizens" The free pass, implemented June 1, only applies to general admission and does not include parking the “Zoomobile” train or other attractions. “No online ticket purchase required,” the zoo’s website states. “For entry, please proceed directly to the Zoo’s admission gates..The institute cited June as the National Indigenous Heritage Month and said it “joins in recognizing the rich history, heritage, resilience, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis People (FNIM) across Canada.”“In commemoration of National Indigenous Heritage Month, the Toronto Zoo extends complimentary admission to all indigenous peoples,” the website states.Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong confirmed to the Toronto Star, “At this time, no documentation is required for FNIM to receive complimentary admission.”“We do not want to create additional barriers to non-status First Nations, Inuit and Métis people by requiring documentation,” said DeJong.. For a family of four (two adults, two children) to spend the day at Toronto Zoo it costs $144.05, not including parking. .General admission for adults (13 to 64 years old) is $36.45, seniors $30.98 and children (three to 12 years old) $25.52.