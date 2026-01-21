Torontonian raises concerns over taxes and bureaucracy in council speech

TORONTO — A Toronto resident used a deputation at city hall to criticize municipal taxes, spending priorities and what he described as a growing city bureaucracy, framing his remarks as an acknowledgement of Toronto taxpayers.Speaking before council, the deputant began by recognizing taxpayers and property owners as the primary funders of the city’s operations. He said nearly all of Toronto’s $18.9-billion budget comes from taxpayers, covering everything from council salaries to city infrastructure and services.The speaker argued that taxpayers have faced close to a 20% increase in the past three years, while decisions about taxation and spending are made by what he described as a small and insulated group at city hall. He said the size of the municipal bureaucracy continues to grow regardless of outcomes or results..In his remarks, the deputant criticized several city initiatives, including street and square renamings, the use of red paint on roads, and harm-reduction programs. He said those programs have contributed to drug paraphernalia appearing in public spaces such as streets, parks and playgrounds.Throughout the speech, the speaker returned to the theme of taxpayer contribution, saying the city would not be able to pursue what he called “ideological excesses” without the revenue generated from residents and property owners.He concluded by again recognizing Toronto taxpayers, saying he “revered their tolerance for being taxed.”City councillors did not respond directly to the deputation during the meeting.