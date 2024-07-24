Tory claims the PM has ‘a penchant for lying’ go unopposed by Liberal MPs at committee

Liberal caucus members sat quietly for 52 minutes Tuesday as Conservative MP Larry Brock repeatedly described Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a habitual liar, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Brock at the Commons Government Operations Committee said Trudeau was a “very good liar” with a “penchant for lying.” No Liberal MP objected.“I have much to say,” Brock told the committee. He said the prime minister could “stare Canadians in the eye” and tell mistruths.“The Prime Minister has a penchant for lying,” said Brock. “He is a very good liar.”“All the members of this Liberal bench are facing the prospect of losing in the next election. That is the reality. This is the failed government they defend day after day after day.”Brock recited Trudeau’s 2015 mandate letter that promised frugal, ethical management. “What an absolute joke, an absolute lie,” said Brock. “Justin Trudeau committed the biggest fraud on this country.”Recitation of the mandate letter prompted the lone Liberal interjection from MP Majid Jowhari, vice chair of the committee. “I want to thank you for the latitude you have shown on the spectrum of the conversation we are having,” said Jowhari. “Also thanks to my colleagues for their patience. What’s the relevance?” “I do find it relevant,” replied Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, committee chair. “We do offer very, very wide berth for such debate.”The 2015 Mandate letter promised “honesty,” “hard work,” “willingness to listen,” a “higher bar for openness and transparency in government,” “the highest ethical standards” and “the utmost care and prudence in the handling of public funds.”The original text, however, was not repeated verbatim in subsequent mandate letters issued following the 2019 and 2021 elections.“Justin Trudeau in that letter to Canadians talked about having the most ethical government, perhaps the most ethical government this country has ever seen,” said Brock. Nine members of the Liberal caucus have since been cited for breaches by the Ethics Commissioner including the prime minister.“It’s no wonder when you’ve got the prime minister who so easily breaches our ethical standards, that he sets an example for his entire government,” said Brock. “No small wonder that various ministers and various MPs including backbench MPs have followed suit and have been found guilty of ethical violations.”“Canadians are fed up,” said Brock.“They were sold a bill of goods.” The committee hearing adjourned without any Liberal member objecting to Brock’s characterization.