The Liberals voted in the House of Commons oppose a Conservative motion to keep serial killers such as Paul Bernardo in maximum-security prisons.
“Conservatives are fighting to protect victims,” said Poilievre in a Monday tweet.
“Trudeau is putting the criminals first.”
The Liberals just opposed our motion to keep Paul Bernardo, and evil mass murderers like him, in maximum security prison. Conservatives are fighting to protect victims. Trudeau is putting the criminals first.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 12, 2023
Bernardo was known for committing a series of rapes in Toronto between 1987 and 1990 before committing three murders with his wife Karla Homolka.
After his capture and conviction, he was sentenced to life in prison and given a dangerous offender designation, making it unlikely he would ever be released. Following his conviction, he confessed to ten more rapes committed before his spree lasting three years.
Homolka was given a lighter sentence because she testified against him as part of a plea bargin, and she was released from prison in 2005.
Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec on June 2.
For one decade, he was at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, ON, and was located at Kingston Penitentiary before that. His new placement is at La Macaza Institution in the Laurentians area in Quebec.
The reasoning for his transfer has not been released.
Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli (Niagara Falls, ON) introduced the motion to ensure serial killers such as Paul Bernardo cannot be moved to medium-security prisons.
“He’s a monster, and he should be in maximum security in prison,” said Baldinelli.
Our common sense Conservative bill will keep Paul Bernardo and other mass murderers in maximum security prison for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/YOqSqYqC57— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 11, 2023
Poilievre said Bernardo is “being given more freedom and presenting greater risk and that he should be back in maximum security penitentiary and that no killer of this type should be released from maximum security.”
“In fact, he should leave in a coffin,” he said.
Since this incident became known, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not responded. The Conservative bill would require every mass murderer to serve their full sentence in maximum security.
Bernardo victim Kristen French’s friend Marcia Penner expressed gratitude to Baldinelli and Poilievre for bringing forward the bill.
“This legislation is not only extremely important to us personally, it’s imperative to every single victim and their families going forward,” said Penner.
Penner said the Canadian government has to “bring justice back to the victims and their families for once and for all.”
A reporter asked Poilievre if Baldinelli’s bill is ignored, what other options are there. He responded by saying the other option is for every Canadian to call Trudeau’s office and tell him to pass it now.
He concluded by saying Trudeau has the ability to put Bernardo in a maximum-security prison. All he needs is the will.
Poilievre said on Tuesday Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has the power to implement a regulation requiring Bernardo to be in a maximum-security prison.
“He has the ability to declare that the Paul Bernardos of the world must stay in maximum security,” he said.
“I’m calling on the prime minister to direct his public safety minister to say that all mass murderers should have to serve their entire sentences in maximum-security prisons.”
Paul Bernardo is the worst monster in Canada. He should rot in a maximum security prison for the rest of his life. Trudeau has the power to make this happen. Stop passing the buck. pic.twitter.com/4d8iCIMC7g— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 6, 2023
