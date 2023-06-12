Paul Bernardo

Paul Bernardo 

 Courtesy CBC News

The Liberals voted in the House of Commons oppose a Conservative motion to keep serial killers such as Paul Bernardo in maximum-security prisons. 

“Conservatives are fighting to protect victims,” said Poilievre in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

This is a “ look over there while we do something over here “ story.

