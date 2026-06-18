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Tory MP Jivani sponsors petition calling for end to heritage months and commemorative days

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani
Conservative MP Jamil Jivani Courtesy Jamil Jivani/Twitter
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Hoc
Ottawa
Heritage
Bowmanville
Conservative MP Jamil Jivani
heritage months
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Western Standard
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