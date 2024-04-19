Tory MP raises concerns over federal sale of $22,000 ventilators as $6 scrap metal

An MP expressed bewilderment over the federal government's decision to sell new ventilators, valued at $22,000 each, as scrap metal for a mere $6 apiece. The sale raised questions about procurement practices and accountability within government agencies, according to Blacklock's Reporter.Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew-Nipissing, ON) voiced her confusion over the sale, describing it as a questionable approach to procurement. She raised concerns about whether the decision stemmed from incompetence or corruption and called for clarity on the matter.Paramedic Luke Halstead, a constituent of MP Gallant's riding, brought attention to the issue after purchasing dozens of the ventilators auctioned as scrap metal by the Department of Public Works. Gallant commended Halstead for highlighting the matter and representing taxpayers' interests.The ventilators in question were manufactured by Starfish Medical of Toronto as part of the Canadian Emergency Ventilators program. Starfish was awarded a $169.5 million sole-sourced contract in 2020 to deliver up to 7,500 ventilators. Despite the significant investment, the Department of Health claimed to have no records on the purchase from Starfish.The lack of documentation raised concerns about accountability and transparency in the government's handling of pandemic-related contracts. While no parliamentary committee had examined the ventilator program extensively, questions lingered about the effectiveness of procurement processes and the suitability of the purchased ventilators for medical use.In addition to the Starfish contract, other companies received substantial contracts for ventilators, including Baylis Medical Company and CAE Inc. Thornhill Medical, another contractor, faced scrutiny after internal documents revealed concerns about the technical requirements of its ventilators.