Tory says Senate needs special committee to examine Canada-U.S. tariff impacts

The Senate should launch special hearings into the economic fallout from Canada-U.S. tariffs as billions of dollars and thousands of Canadian jobs hang in the balance, says Conservative Senate Opposition Leader Leo Housakos.Blacklock's Reporter says Housakos called for the creation of a Special Senate Committee on Canada-United States Trade that would hear directly from businesses, labour organizations, municipalities and other groups affected by the escalating trade dispute.“On an issue as consequential as our trade relationships with our largest trading partner, meaningful parliamentary oversight is essential,” said Housakos.“With billions of dollars in economic activity and thousands of Canadian jobs hanging in the balance, the Senate has a role to play in looking beyond the spreadsheets and understanding regional and sectoral considerations.”Housakos said a special committee would provide a “forum to hear directly from frontline stakeholders from across Canada.”Parliament is currently in the midst of a 13-week summer recess and is not scheduled to return until two weeks after retaliatory tariffs take effect September 8.Neither of Parliament’s existing trade committees has met in months.The Senate trade committee, chaired by Liberal-appointed Ontario Senator Peter Boehm, last met June 11 when it discussed fuel shortages in Cuba.The Commons international trade committee, chaired by Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.), last met June 18 for hearings concerning imports produced with forced labour.Special parliamentary committees are uncommon but have been created to address specific issues.A 16-member Special Joint Committee on the Exercise of Powers under the Building Canada Act was established following orders passed by the Commons on November 20 and the Senate on December 2.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on Prime Minister Mark Carney on August 24 to recall Parliament, arguing it was the only public forum where Canadians could scrutinize the government’s response to the tariff dispute.“Canadians elect Parliament to defend their interests and decide the hard questions,” Poilievre wrote in a letter to Carney. “These questions can no longer wait.”“Parliament’s duty is to hold government accountable,” he added. “That job has never been more pressing.”.Opposition MPs in the minority 45th Parliament previously had enough votes to force emergency committee meetings on urgent issues, hold hearings and summon cabinet ministers for questioning.That changed after five Conservative and New Democrat MPs crossed to the government caucus, giving the Liberals a working majority on April 8 and control of parliamentary committees.Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, previously complained about opposition tactics under minority governments.“That’s been a part of the frustration of minority government over the last number of years,” Lamoureux told the Commons on April 13.“You get Opposition members who will oppose, in many ways, in many senses, for the sake of opposing and opposing only,” he said.