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Tory says Senate needs special committee to examine Canada-U.S. tariff impacts

Leo Housakos
Leo Housakos
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Kevin Lamoureux
Judy Sgro
Sen. Peter Boehm
Trade War
Leo Housakos.
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