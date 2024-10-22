Tourmaline and Clean Energy open new CNG stations, advancing Western Canada's first natural gas fueling corridor

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. have announced the opening of two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations in Alberta, marking a significant step towards establishing Western Canada’s first commercial-grade CNG fueling network for long-haul trucks and other fleets. The new stations in Calgary and Grande Prairie join the existing location in Edmonton, which opened in April 2023, creating a key corridor for heavy-duty trucking companies transitioning from diesel to CNG.The initiative is part of a $70 million joint development agreement between Tourmaline and Clean Energy, aimed at building up to 20 CNG fueling stations across Western Canada over the next five years. The companies have already attracted nine leading customers, collectively displacing two million litres of diesel with CNG technology since 2023.“We are expanding our multi-year diesel displacement initiative by making CNG more readily available to heavy-duty trucking companies,” said Michael Rose, Chairman, President, and CEO of Tourmaline. “We have the technology, natural gas resources, and now the infrastructure to drive a transformative shift in the transportation sector right here in Alberta.”CNG offers a cleaner alternative to diesel, with lower emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter. The recent introduction of Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine — designed for the Canadian market — further supports the adoption of CNG. “The combination of more fueling locations and the new engine technology is perfectly timed to accelerate the shift to natural gas,” said Andrew Littlefair, President and CEO of Clean Energy.Mullen Group Ltd., a major logistics provider, is among the first to support this initiative. “Our CNG fleet continues to perform well, and with these new fueling stations, we can expand into additional markets, offering sustainable options to more customers,” said Murray Mullen, Chair and CEO of Mullen Group.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith praised the project, highlighting how industry-led initiatives like this are helping create a more sustainable future for long-haul trucking in Canada. “Western Canada’s first natural gas highway is taking shape, driven by the innovative efforts of Tourmaline and Clean Energy,” Smith said.The 20-station network, once complete, could fuel up to 3,000 natural gas-powered trucks daily, helping to reduce reliance on diesel and paving the way for future renewable natural gas (RNG) infrastructure. Construction on the next station is set to begin in Kamloops, B.C., with additional locations planned for Fort McMurray and Fort St. John.