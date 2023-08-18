For the first time ever, drugs were the leading cause of death for BC youths aged 10 to 18 in 2022, surpassing accidents and suicide among that age group.

According to data posted on the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) website, ‘illicit drug toxicity’ was the cause of 16% of deaths in that age group, almost as much as accidents and suicide combined.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Let kids run the show with no discipline, tell them they can choose their gender, common sense will tell you what to expect and here it is.

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

What do you think is going to happen when you legalize drugs. Good on you BC, for all your wisdom.

