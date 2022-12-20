Mary Ngo

Trade Minister Mary Ng dodged questioning by senators over her ethics violations in her first committee appearance since being censured in an ethics report. Members of the foreign affairs committee made no mention of Ng’s breach of an Act of Parliament though she invited senators to ask anything they liked, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Go right to questions,” Ng told the committee. “I welcome them and I want to have a wonderful, candid conversation.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

We're already on to the next Liberal scandal.

Debra C
Debra C

Apologizing is not taking full responsibility for her actions. What a joke.

