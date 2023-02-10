Trade Minister Mary Ng has signed a “conflict of interest screen” pledging to never award another sole sourced contract to a longtime friend and CBC-TV pundit. The written pledge followed testimony at the House of Commons ethics committee that rated contracts for Amanda Alvaro as unusual.
“The Ethics Commissioner and I have agreed a conflict of interest screen is an appropriate measure to prevent any opportunity while exercising my official powers, duties and functions to further the private interests of my friend Ms. Amanda Alvaro, president of Pomp & Circumstances, or by giving preferential treatment to Pomp & Circumstances that may have future dealings with the government of Canada,” Minister Ng wrote in an ethics filing.
“This screen is administered by my chief of staff to ensure I am neither made aware of nor a participant in any discussions or decision-making processes pertaining to the private interests of my friend or matters relating specifically to Pomp & Circumstances,” wrote Ng.
The Minister awarded media coaching contracts worth $22,790 to the Toronto public relations firm run by Alvaro, a pundit on the CBC-TV show Power & Politics. The two were friends for decades, shared vacations and celebrated birthdays together, according to an ethics investigation.
Deputy Trade Minister Rob Stewart in testimony Tuesday at the Commons ethics committee said Ng’s office ordered employees to award the contracts. “While there are departmental officials involved in the execution of these contracts, the material decisions to pick the supplier in a sole-sourced contact, to determine this is the contract price and value and to tell the department to write the contract up and at the end to approve payment all rest with, in this case, the Minister’s office,” said Stewart.
“Is it unusual to have a sole-sourced contract for communications that was initiated by the minister?” asked Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, ON). “To be honest I’m not aware of any,” replied Stewart.
The Ethics Commissioner in a report last December 13 said Ng’s breach of the Conflict Of Interest Act was inexcusable. “Minister Ng twice failed to recognize a potential conflict of interest involving a friend,” said Commissioner Mario Dion. “There is simply no excuse.”
The investigation was prompted by a formal complaint last May 25 from Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake, Mb). “This is regrettably just another installment in the long-running saga of members of this Liberal government making a mockery of both the letter and spirit of the ethical laws,” Bezan wrote at the time.
Ng apologized in the Commons. “I am sorry for this shortcoming and it will not happen again,” said Ng.
“If the trade minister was truly sorry she would pay the money back,” replied Bezan. “The trade minister got caught giving two sweetheart deals to her friend who also worked on her campaign.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
At this point why would any Canadian obey any law?
This country is a corrupt disgrace run by criminals
If Canada had the Rule of Law politicians would face the same consequences as we do when they get caught committing "mistakes", fraud and crimes. Of course that would also apply to every other group that gets special treatment by police and courts but in Canada we have a Law of Rules, not the Rule of Law.
That was made very clear after firing an Attorney General for insisting Canada had the Rule of Law and as a result friends of politicians, including friends of the PM, would face charges for criminal activities. The AG was fired and the friends of politicians rested easy, even easier after getting yet more contracts and millions more in taxpayers cash.
The PM and Canadians politicians have done nothing more than than use the rules and tools Confederation has given them. In Canada politicians are not held to account and the PM can and does decide the law. A question for federalists, those wanting to remain in Canada's Confederation.......
Our elected officials should not have to promise to behave. They should be inherently realizable and honest. If we have to go to these lengths to make them understand basic ethics, they should lose their positions. You or I would have been fired.
Exactly
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.