Mary Ng

 By Dave Naylor

Trade Minister Mary Ng has signed a “conflict of interest screen” pledging to never award another sole sourced contract to a longtime friend and CBC-TV pundit. The written pledge followed testimony at the House of Commons ethics committee that rated contracts for Amanda Alvaro as unusual.

“The Ethics Commissioner and I have agreed a conflict of interest screen is an appropriate measure to prevent any opportunity while exercising my official powers, duties and functions to further the private interests of my friend Ms. Amanda Alvaro, president of Pomp & Circumstances, or by giving preferential treatment to Pomp & Circumstances that may have future dealings with the government of Canada,” Minister Ng wrote in an ethics filing.

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

At this point why would any Canadian obey any law?

This country is a corrupt disgrace run by criminals

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

If Canada had the Rule of Law politicians would face the same consequences as we do when they get caught committing "mistakes", fraud and crimes. Of course that would also apply to every other group that gets special treatment by police and courts but in Canada we have a Law of Rules, not the Rule of Law.

That was made very clear after firing an Attorney General for insisting Canada had the Rule of Law and as a result friends of politicians, including friends of the PM, would face charges for criminal activities. The AG was fired and the friends of politicians rested easy, even easier after getting yet more contracts and millions more in taxpayers cash.

The PM and Canadians politicians have done nothing more than than use the rules and tools Confederation has given them. In Canada politicians are not held to account and the PM can and does decide the law. A question for federalists, those wanting to remain in Canada's Confederation.......

PersonOne
PersonOne

Our elected officials should not have to promise to behave. They should be inherently realizable and honest. If we have to go to these lengths to make them understand basic ethics, they should lose their positions. You or I would have been fired.

WCanada
WCanada

Exactly

