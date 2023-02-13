Mary Ng

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Trade Minister Mary Ng will not repay the cost of contracts improperly awarded to a personal friend and CBC pundit. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the payments for media coaching were the equivalent of more than $2,800 an hour.

“I made a mistake,” Ng testified at the House of Commons ethics committee. Ng said she “put measures in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

carole
carole

Ng apologizes and thinks that she should be forgiven. She doesn’t’ think that she should pay back the money. She paid her friend over $2800.00 an hour!

Did she not read the ethics rules and even more concerning did she not understand them? If she did not understand them, she is a bit to slow to be in charge of anything and should be replaced.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Perhaps they need to garnishee wages

kmb
kmb

Why do government staff need training for "Pomp & Circumstance" to begin with? That's the real question. Government wastes a lot of money on things that are totally useless.

